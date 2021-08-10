.

By Abayomi Adeshida, Abuja

Two officials of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) are to be arraigned at the Wuse Zone 2 Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja on August 31st, 2021 over an allegation of forgery and victimization ten years after the plaintiff alleged that he was victimised and unduly relieved of his job.

The case which borders on falsification of documents is to be heard by Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello who fixed the date of the arraignment of the two accused persons on the matter in a notice issued and delivered to the parties in the matter in line with Order 3, Rule 7 of the court.

The plaintiff in the matter, Mr Olufumilayo David Omosule had accused the defendants of a deliberate and willful attempt to discredit his personality by plotting and carrying out connivance to falsify his documents with the intentions to bring him to ridicule and cause him to lose his livelihood.

He further prayed the court to cause the defendants in the matter to explain to the court why they carried out the act and requested adequate compensation.

The OGFA staff who have been summoned by the Magistrate court include the Head of Legal Services and Secretary to OGFZA’s Board, Mr Wasiu Sule as well as Mr Alenju Ngofa, who is the Human Resource Head of the organisation.

This happens to be the third attempt by the Magistrate to hear from both officials on the matter which had suffered some hitches for the first two dates given for their arraignment.

The court had, on March 16, gave the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, three weeks to produce the defendants for arraignment. The court gave the order after counsel to the nominal complainant, Nkereuwem Akpan, informed the court that the accused persons had evaded service of court processes on them despite several attempts.

The first date given for the arraignment of the officials was first fixed April 26 but that was scuttled because their arraignment before the court fell within the period of the nationwide strike action called by the Judiciary Staff Union, (JUSUN) which affected the date that the court had fixed for their arraignment.

Soon after the suspension of the 64-day industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN),

the court also fixed July 23, 2021, for their arraignment but that was also not feasible due to the absence of the trial judge.

That necessitated the Magistrate to fix a new date for the arraignment of the defendants by the Prosecutor on August 31st, 2021.

Omosule had been locked in a legal battle with his employers, the OGFZA over the legality or otherwise of his suspension from office as the Abuja Office Manager of the organisation, following the petition he wrote against some management staff to highlight some allegation of corruption against the officials.

In his prayers before the court, Omosule had alleged that the defendants willfully and maliciously distorted his records to appear as though he does not possess any requisite qualification to be employed at OGFZA or any qualification at all to be considered for promotion.

He insisted that their action was tantamount to forgery and falsification of documents contrary to Section 363 and 364 of the Penal Code, which is detrimental and injurious to his person.

The agency had via a letter dated April 18, 2011, suspended Omosule as the Manager of its Abuja office, on the grounds that he refused to comply with its letter dated Dec. 3, 2010, which had directed him to present the originals of his credentials for verification.

Omosule, however, refuted the claim of the authority, stating that he had suffered a terrible fire accident that consumed the originals of his credentials but made available to the organisation, Certified True Copies (CTCs) of his educational certificates /credentials, including GCE ‘O Level certificates and degree certificates as instructed.

Omosule had claimed that the originals of his credentials were misplaced in untraceable circumstances as at 2010 when the report to submit originals was made.

He averred that the CTCs of his certificates submitted to the agency were certified by the issuing institutions, which included West African Examination Council and the University of Ado-Ekiti, then Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti respectively.

The plaintiff is therefore praying for a pronouncement by the court that he was still a staff of the organisation and entitled to all the rights, privileges and benefits due to him by reason of his employment.

He is praying the court for an order directing the defendant to reinstate him to the position of a Director, on grade level 17, a position he claimed his contemporaries were occupying currently.

In the same vein, Omosule is seeking the order of the court to direct the agency to pay all his outstanding salaries, benefits

and entitlement since 2011 when he was suspended from office.

Finally, Omosule is asking the court to order his employers to pay him the sum of N50 million as exemplary and general damages for the period he had been laid off from work.