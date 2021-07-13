By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday visited the Abuja corporate office of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) department of the Model Skills Training Centre.

The Governor’s purpose was to find ways of collaboration between the Borno State Government and the ITF on specialized training of youths for vocational skills for entrepreneurship.

The training, Zulum said, will cover plumbing, mechatronics and electrical installations.

Zulum has always combined kinetic and non-kinetic measures in his approach to addressing the Boko Haram crisis.

The Governor had in the last two years built nine different vocational skills centres that train thousands of Borno youths to make them meaningful members of society.

Before going round to inspect different laboratories, Governor Zulum also had a detailed meeting with the officials of the Industrial Training Fund.

The Governor was received and taken round on behalf of the DG by the Director of Training and Vocational Studies, Mrs Lami S. Dakwav.

The governor was accompanied by the commissioner of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Babagana Mustapha Malumbe, Special Adviser on Protocol, Ahmed Sanda and SSA on Liaison Services, Ali Abba Jato.

Vanguard News Nigeria