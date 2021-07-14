By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Executive Governor, Borno State and Chairman, North East Governors’ Forum has emerged VANGUARD PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR 2020 AWARD.

Recieving the official letter of confirmation from the Vanguard Delegation led by the Chairman Editorial Board, Mr Nnanna Ochereome, North Regional Editor, Sunday Daniel and Senior Reporter Borno/Yobe, Inusa Ndahi Marama, Professor Zulum who was supported alongside his Deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur at the Government House, Maiduguri on Wednesday, said, he was very much honoured for the Award which is slated to take place on Saturday, 17th July, 2021 at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said, “I am much honoured to emerge as the only Governor Awardee 2020 in the whole of Northern Nigeria by most reputable National Tabloid, Vanguard Media Limited, VML”.

The addressed letter reads: ” His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Executive Governor of Borno State, the Board of Editors of Vanguard Newspapers writes to formally notify you of your choice as Vanguard’s Personality of the Year 2020 principally on account of your Visionary and Exemplary Leadership coupled with your Unwavering Commitment to the service of the people of Borno State and Nigeria at a time of national challenges.

“It is on record that in the last two years of your leadership in Borno State, you have not only consolidated on the people-oriented policies, programmes and projects initiated by your predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima but you have also added new ones and added value to people and brought governance closer to the people.

“You have demonstrated beyond doubt that you are a servant-leader by risking your life to take development to the remotest parts of the state despite the clear security threats inherent in those areas.

“It is obvious that you mean well for the people of Borno State and that you want to leave solid legacies that can stand the test of time.

“For these and many reasons, VML here confers on you this well deserved award, which is in recognition of and celebration of Excellence and quality service to humanity.

The formal conferment of this prestigious award on you comes up at 8PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos under strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

“Kindly accept, YE, the assurances of our highest esteem.

Yours truly,”

For: Vanguard Media Limited

Eze Anaba

Editor.