By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned what it called the reported attempt by the police to undermine the statutory powers of the deputy governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, given the decision of Governor Bello Matawalle to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, Sunday, said its position is predicated on the reported harassment of the state’s deputy governor by the police, “including an unlawful and vexatious obstruction of a planned rally by Gusau despite the statutory powers vested in a situation where the governor has vacated his office, in line with the extant ruling of the Supreme Court.”

The PDP noted that “Instead of harassing the Deputy Governor Gusau, the police, as agents of the law, should be providing him all the protection and privileges, particularly as the formal process for his official declaration given the vacation of office by Matawalle has already commenced at the Federal High Court.

ALSO READ: Kaduna declares 12th July work-free day for late Barnabas Bantex

“The Police should know that by virtue of section 221 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the judgment of the Supreme Court in Falake v. INEC (2016), that the Zamfara governorship mandate belongs to the PDP and that Gusau, not Matawalle, is now the holder of that mandate, given Matawalle’s willful defection to the APC.

“The PDP’s mandate is in no way transferable to the APC and the police and all security agencies should be guided by this.

“The PDP also cautions banks and other financial institutions to be wary of unapproved financial transactions with cronies of Governor Matawalle, particularly, given the alleged moves to sweep the coffers of the state ahead of Matawalle’s inevitable eviction by the court.

“Such institutions should be very circumspect in their dealings with impostors who have since ceased to represent the state, immediately Matawalle defected to the APC.]

“The PDP calls on Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, to remain resolute and not be deterred in any way as the people of Zamfara state are solidly behind him in resisting imposters and deserters at this trying time.

“The party also urges the people of Zamfara state to remain united as the mandate, which they willingly gave to the PDP, will never be allowed to be stolen by traitors.”

Vanguard News Nigeria