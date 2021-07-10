…Demands crushing response against bandits

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari, Saturday expressed the nation’s sorrow over the killings of Nigerians in Zamfara and Kaduna.

President Buhari, who condemned repeated bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna States, urged security agencies to do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of attacks with impunity.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, also urged the nation’s military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand.

He said the military and other security agencies were now working on new methods and policies that are yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country and calls for a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.

President Buhari also said that the nation, its military and the entire population need to summon the courage required to defeat the bandits and terrorists.

He condemned some politicians making utterances on security, merely seeking applause, advising them to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

