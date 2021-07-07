By Victor Ajihromanus

The Nigerian Youth Advocates For Good Governance Initiative and APC National Youth Caucus North West Zone chapters have cautioned against scuttling the recent reconciliation among All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftains in Zamfara State.

They also commended a former governor of the state, Abdul-azeez Yari, for what they described as display of statesmanship, which resulted in the new found peace in the state chapter of the party.

This was made known in a statement by Messrs. Nakura Kaseem and Maxwell Nathaniel.

The statement reads:”Barely a week ago or more, the political atmosphere in Zamfara State was fully charged.

“However, the two leading political parties in the state will in the meanntime encounter a faceoff to know their fate legally.

“On the other hand, the Nigeria’s rulling All Progressives Congress (APC ), has officially received the Zamfara State Governor, H.E Bello Muhammad (Matawallen Maradun and Shattiman Sakkwato) into the party which make Zamfara State now an APC State. This was after intense political brickbats and myriad of insinuations, as well as grapevines.

“Hitherto, the Zamfara State APC was led by the former Governor H.E Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Mafara), before the event which has now shifted leadership of the party to the Current Governor who decamped to the party recently. However, that not withstanding, a leader is a leader and the Indefatigable Yari still prides himself as the Supreme Leader of the APC in the state . This is incontestible, just as it is a hard fact and the bitter truth.

“Abdulaziz Yari, a leader of the party welcomed his childhood best friend, Governor Bello Matawalle into the party with a good heart and clean mind, to work together, to move Zamfara State forward.

“So many detractors and wailers are there unncessarily heating the polity just to create chaos within the minds of the duo and in the party, but as a wise person, he remains a committed democrat, as well as a peace loving leader, especially in his dear state. Abdulaziz Yari remains resolute to the cause of making his party formidable, stronger and stronger than before, both in his state and the nation at large.

At this point in time, it is crystal clear that, H.E Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar ( Shattiman Mafara), former Governor of Zamfara State and a true card carrying member of the All Progressives Congress-APC, has glaringly demonstrated statesmanship and leadership capacity of making himself available for his political party, the APC. He is also loyal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari. He is committed to the APC National Caretaker Committee led by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni. He is also committed to the good people of Zamfara State who are his primary constituents.

“We will not conclude this without expressing what is in the minds of all the young people across the nation concerning the man of the moment. He is leader and not a ruler. He is a true democrat, a core philanthropist, an amicable and amiable leader.

“He leaves no stone unturned when it comes to any APC affair. His Excellency , Alh Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar (Shattiman Mafara), Former Governor of Zamfara State is the pride of the all the progressives young people across the nation.

“To this end, we would love to call on all and sundry, especially the good people of Zamfara State and the members, stakeholders and leaders of All Progressives Congress-APC , both in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large, to steer clear from any incitement or otherwise that can cause any unrest into peaceful and comfortable setting of the All Progressives Congress-APC. We urge them to emulate the good habit demonstrated by the Former Governor of Zamfara State, H.E Abdulaziz Yari , since he and his national leadership of the party received the Zamfara State governor into the APC. “