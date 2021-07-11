20 Yoruba Youths were trained on cinematography, drone piloting and Mobile Application Development during the 5th Entrepreneurial Development Training Series of the Yoruba Professionals Foundation, YPF.

The youths were also groomed on Customers Management and Business Development to enhance their customer retention skills and profit maximization drive.

The training series with the theme: ‘Promoting Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship in Yoruba Land’, started In November 2020, had featured trainings on Robotics and Smart Homes Automation, Solar Technology and Paints Production/Application.

The founder and President of YPF, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, said the objective is to use the training series to promote Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship and Smart Agriculture in Yoruba Land.

He said the 5th Training series, as the best in all ramifications since inception, promising further improvement in the 6th Series coming up in September 2021 in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State Capital.

Adeleye said: “Our goal is to exhibit to the world that Yoruba Land is filled with potentials that have no match in the continent of Africa. We are the hidden wealth of Africa.

“We are the best in Africa but the systems in Nigeria had been discouraging our sons and daughters, hence, their migration into Europe, America and saner climes on daily basis.

“In terms of natural and human resources, we are unparalleled. At YPF, our goal is to showcase our innovation and creativity to the world in Yoruba Land.

“We are committed to promoting Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship and Smart Agriculture in Yoruba Land. Also, we want to re-invent and sustain the cultural legacies of Yoruba Land through Smart clothing.”

At the exhibition session held weekend, 13 Youths graduated from the Cinematography and Drone Piloting class while 7 youths completed the training on Mobile Application Development.

The graduate trainees on Cinematography and Drone Piloting displayed a documentary shot, produced and edited by them while the Mobile Application Graduate Trainees exhibited the Mobile Application they developed for YPF.

A Graduate Trainee on Cinematography and Drone Piloting, Kikelomo Williams, who led the exhibition session for her team, in an appreciation message, saluted the YPF and the sponsors of the Training series.

She stated that the training is in the right direction of empowering the youths for self-reliance.

Williams called on well-meaning Yoruba people within the political and corporate parlance to support the project, saying “the future belongs to Sciences, Technology, Engineering and Medicine”.

Also, a graduate trainee from the Mobile Application Development Class, Olatunde Pratt, said: “I thought It was a joke until I got here. I never knew an organisation with real, honest and genuine passion like YPF exist in Yoruba Land. I thank YPF, and I pray that God continues to sustain the organisation”.

Present at the exhibition session were retired Professor of Romantics and Comparative Literature, Ade Kukoyi, Chief Executive Officer of New Horizon Computer Learning Centre, Mr. Timothy Akano, YPF’s Director of Finance and Administration, Barr. Oladapo Kayode and a PR Consultant, Femi Ojo, amongst others.