By Festus Ahon, Asaba

THE ‘Evweya’ (women) of Otefe-Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area, Delta State, has described Prof Emmanuel Ogujor as the best Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara has ever had since its establishment.

The women, who were colourfully dressed, commended the Rector for his outstanding developmental strides and sustained peace at the institution under his watch.

The women who appreciated Prof Ogujor with various food items in demonstration of their gratitude over the Rector’s results-oriented leadership which according to them, has positively impacted not just the Polytechnic but the entire host community.

Otefe-Oghara is the hometown of former Governor James Onanefe Ibori who established the Polytechnic along with two others across all three senatorial districts of the State under his administration in 2002.

The women were received by the Rector and other principal staff of the Polytechnic including the Deputy Rector, Dr Felix Egboro; Registrar, Lawrence Mudiaga Umukoro; Polytechnic Bursar, Lucas Onorigho; Librarian, Dr Akporhonor Amina, Former Deputy Rector, Joseph Ufuoma Nana and Dean of Students Affairs, Mr Samuel Enudi.

The women who danced from the centre of the community, chanted praise songs in Urhobo language to the school premises, commended the Rector and his management for improving the image of the school through the building of enduring infrastructures, promotion of academic excellence and sustained peace on campus.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Grace Agogo, said; “We are here to appreciate our son and Rector of our polytechnic for what he has been doing in the school. He is the best Rector we have ever seen. We, Evweya of Otefe-Oghara, decided to dance here today to appreciate him and his team. We have never done this for any previous Rector.

“Over the last four years, the community has been enjoying peace with the students. When someone is doing what is right and good, it is good to appreciate the person. Though we are old, we are not blind. We are seeing the development taking place within the school.

“We thank our governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing him. When his (Ogujor’s) tenure is over we want his kind of person to continue.”

Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties) to Governor Okowa and an Oghara elite, Chief Duncan Ewhere, who spoke in the same vein, said; “we are pleased with the performance of Prof Ogujor as Rector of the polytechnic.”

Receiving the women, the Rector, Prof Ogujor, thanked the women for the visit and commended them for their continued support and prayers for the growth of the school.

He attributed the development recorded so far in the school under his watch to the cooperation of management staff as well as the support of the administration Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the polytechnic.

Ogujor who was flanked by his mother, Madam Rebecca Ogujor, also commended former Governor James Ibori, Ovie of Oghara and the people of Oghara for their immense contribution to the relative peace and development taking place in the school.

Highlights of the ceremony were prayers by the Otefe-Oghara women for the Rector and management of the school as well as the presentation of the gifts which included tubers of yam, plantains and three bags of garri.

Vanguard News Nigeria