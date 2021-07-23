Young music sensation sensational, and talented hit maker Ebo Darlington Odianosen, popularly known as ODIAZ is the new kid making new songs in the entertainment space right now.

He took the music industry by storm when he released his hit single “Adura” .in a chat with media ODIAZ said his lyrical prowess knows no boundary or limit.

With his debut album in the offing, Odiaz believes that he is the new biggest thing coming on the Nigerian music scene.

According to the raw talent, leading musicians who have willingly offered to feature on his forthcoming body of work gives him the confidence that he’s doing something right.

The young and vibrant music act developed his passion for music at a very tender age, following the path of his father who’s a traditional singer and acrobatic dancer.

His father has shared the big stage with A-list veterans, as he has played different kinds of the 80s and 90s songs like Bob Marley, Alex O, Eric Donaldson, Burny Spear and the icon music star Michael Jackson in his car stereo.

Odiaz ventured into music officially in 2020 with a sing track titled ‘ADURA’