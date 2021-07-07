By Dirisu Yakubu

Frontline rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has warned members of the National Assembly that they would up creating a Frankenstein monster at the President seat of power if they go ahead and amend the criminal code and make provision for sanctions against protests.

The rights group said it is illogical for the House of Representatives to even contemplate making a law that will directly attack a Constitutionally protected human right to freedom of peaceful assembly under the mistaken and fraudulent guise of trying to check what they called illegal protests.

HURIWA in a statement by its national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko argued that the police ought to provide security to protesters to check any infiltration from violent hoodlums.

The group was reacting to the presentation of the House of Representatives for consideration, a bill seeking to jail “unlawful protesters” in Nigeria.

Titled “an Act to amend the Criminal Code Act, Cap 38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 to further Preserve the Sanctity of Human Life and Property and to Provide Specifically for Mob Action, Prescribe Punishment and Other Matters,” the bill is sponsored by Honourable Chinedu Martins of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo state.

HURIWA argued that “the move to jail protesters as contemplated by the proposed legislation is undemocratic, unconstitutional and retrogressive.”

It, therefore, cautioned the Federal House of Representatives to “be wary of passing unconstitutional legislation that would install a dictator as the President in which case they too would be like preys who are riding on the back of the tiger that will devour them soon.

‘The attempt to put Nigerians in tyrannical chains through this viciously evil legislation aimed at crippling the civil rights of protesters must never be allowed to see the light of the day.

Nigerians must defend the democracy that we fought so hard to achieve and stop the anti-democratic forces in the National Assembly from destroying democracy and inhibit the citizens’ exercise of their Universally recognized unalienable Human Rights to civil protests,” it added

