By Dirisu Yakubu

National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan has described Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state as a colossal failure and catastrophic bad luck, who cannot point to any development project he implemented for the benefit of the people.

Ologbondiyan, who spoke during his tour of PDP offices in the state at the weekend lamented that Governor Yayaha Bello has “stagnated and turned Kogi into the most backward state in the country, with so much devastation, infrastructural decay, poverty and institutionalized hopelessness”

The PDP spokesperson, dismissed as “hopeless lie” the false news being circulated by the Kogi government that he commended Governor Yahaya Bello for a road project, saying that such “cannot even happen in their pipe dream as Yahaya Bello has done absolutely nothing to merit any form of commendation”.

In a statement signed by Richard Ihediwa, Assistant Director, Publicity Unit, Office of the national publicity secretary of the PDP, the party said “It is indeed pathetic that Yahaya Bello has resorted to fake news in his desperate forum shopping for unmerited approval. The resort to fake new has further exposed his childishness and pathetic desperation to use patriotic Nigerians in his search for undeserved endorsement.”

The statement continued: “I have but pity for Yahaya Bello and I advise him to desist from such childishness and irresponsible actions. There is nothing to commend him about. Nothing! He has brought only pain, hardship and stagnation to Kogi state.”

The publicity scribe further counseled Governor Yahaya Bello to “repent and utilize the resources of the people of Kogi state for their benefit including infrastructural recovery as well as paying workers and pensioners whose salaries and entitlements have been wickedly withheld for years”

The PDP spokesman, urged the people of Kogi state and Nigerians at large to continue in rallying with the PDP, particularly as the party opens its e-registration exercise in furtherance of the collective effort “to rescue our nation from the lies, misrule and stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

Vanguard News Nigeria