By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and the Yoruba One Voice, YOV, weekend, vowed not to relent in their campaign for self-determination for the people of the South-West, declaring that the Yoruba Nation is resolved to forge ahead with renewed zeal.

In a communique issued at the end of a webinar conference themed: ‘The State of Yoruba Nation,’ organised to mark YOV’s first anniversary, the Diaspora group also called for an immediate referendum to be supervised by the United Nations, UN, on the right to self-determination by the Yoruba Nation.

Participants at the conference, however, lamented the state of insecurity in the South-west, saying it has manifested in the invasion by the armed Fulani herdsmen, leading to incessant killings, raping, kidnapping of innocent people, among others.

YOV Secretary-General, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, who read the communique, said the organization will not relent in his effort to change the ugly narratives in Nigeria, insisting that the Yoruba have all it takes to decide on the best way to go.

The communiqué reads: “We urge Yoruba people all over the world not to relent in the irrevocable campaign for Self Determination for Yoruba people.

“That the Yoruba Nation resolve to forge ahead with renewed zeal for the Right to Self Determination as entrenched in Article 1 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on People’s Rights.

“The immediate referendum to be supervised by the United Nations, UN, on the right to self-determination by the Yoruba Nation.”

Earlier, in his opening speech, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, urged other like-mind groups, both within and outside Nigeria, to join YOV in the quest for the liberation of the Yoruba race, saying his position as the Grand Patron of the organization is strategic to avail other well-meaning Yoruba sons and daughters the opportunity to play their roles in complementing the efforts of all the members.

Aare Adams said: “With the success recorded today, YOV had made history, as the largest Yoruba Diaspora organization seeking the Yoruba nation self-determination agenda. And with this, I have the conviction that we will achieve this lofty dream.”

In his remarks, one of the guest lecturers, Prof. Ayodeji Agbonjinmi from Department of Public and International Law; Faculty of Law, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, said the Yoruba has, in Nigeria’s history, become the victims of political instability in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Prof. Salawu Segun from the Department of Linguistics and African Languages, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said that there is nothing bad in seeking self-determination, adding that “the idea is a process that must mature in time. The Yoruba will always seek self-determination or devolution of power to the region.”