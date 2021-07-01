By Adeola Badru

The umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, declared that the Yoruba nation mega rally billed to hold in Lagos State on July 3, still stands.

The declaration, came to the fore, following an attack on the Soka Ibadan residence of the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, allegedly carried out by gunmen dressed in military uniforms, which resulted in the death of not less than five people in the early hours of Thursday.

The attack on Igboho’s residence, which came less than 72 hours to the Yoruba nation rally holding in Lagos, saw Igboho’s vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, some valuable property including furniture and windows destroyed.

An investigation conducted by Vanguard revealed that the gunmen allegedly killed five people who live in the building and went away with their corpses and others who were not hurt, while Igboho’s fleet of cars and the entire building was destroyed.

Those who lost their lives in the incident were said to be relatives of Sunday Igboho.

Bullet holes wer found on cars parked in the premises while blood stains were seen at the premises.

The assailants that carried out the attack, it was gathered, came in five armies branded Hilux vehicles.

It was gathered that the gunmen who came in military camouflage were said to have arrived at the residence at about 1:00 am Thursday morning, while the incident, was reported lasted for about three hours.

According to unconfirmed sources, some of the victims include a wife of Sunday Igboho; a Muslim cleric who was said to be praying when he was shot and a female associate simply identified as Lady K.

Vanguard gathered that an insider might have aided the attack, as there was no indication of the forceful opening of the entrance gate into the sprawling building nor evidence of the attackers scaling the electric fence.

When Vanguard visited the scene of the incident, it was observed that bullets shell littered the premises.

The main building and six other apartments in the compound were ransacked and had blood stains on different parts. A small cat was also seen killed in the compound.

Many window glasses were shattered, furniture damaged with gunshot holes in different parts of the buildings.

The gunmen, were said to have moved the corpses from the scene.

Meanwhile, opinions were divided on if Sunday Igboho was around during the attack, while some said he was not in the town, others said the Yoruba Nation agitator mystically disappeared from the residence to evade being arrested or killed.

Reacting to the attack, Emeritus Professor Akintoye alleged that elements of the Nigerian Army, accompanied by International terrorists hired by the Nigerian State carried out the attack on Ighoho’s residence.

He said: “the assailants speak French, killed seven occupants, whisked Ighoho’s wife, others away, noting that Buhari should be held responsible.”

He described the attack as a cruel, irresponsible, callous, declaration of war against the Yoruba people.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen by his Communications Manager, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, the renowned historian, alleged that the attackers all dressed in military uniform spoke the French language fluently.

“This is an emergency response to an emergency matter by Ilana Omo Oodua. Around 1:00 am today Thursday 1st July 2021, the Ibadan, Oyo State Residence of one of the leading men in our struggle for Self-Determination in Yoruba Land, Chief Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho was unfortunately attacked by gunmen.”

“I want to say to the whole world that the attack was carried out by the elements of the Nigerian Army who were accompanied by International Terrorists hired by the Nigerian State.”

“The Assailants spoke the French Language fluently. Seven people were killed by the attackers, with their corpses were taken away. Scores of people, including the Wife of Chief Ighoho, were also taken away by the gunmen.”

“Let me state without any fear or intimidation that the Muhammadu Buhari led administration was responsible for the war that has just been declared against the peace-loving people of Yorubaland.”

“We have been peaceful from the inception of this struggle. We have adhered with both the Nigerian and International Laws guiding the agitation for Self-Determination.”

“All our agitations have been peaceful, orderly and lawfully executed. We have commended the officers of the Nigerian Police many times for being professional in their modus of operations in relating to our protests and rallies for Self-Determination in Yoruba cities.”

“Therefore, I say on behalf of the Yoruba people that this attack on Chief Ighoho’s House was unnecessary, unfortunate, wicked, callous, cruel, irresponsible, illegal and atrocious.”

“We are holding the Muhammadu Buhari led administration responsible for this barbaric attack. This is a declaration of war against peace-loving people.”

“I call on our people across at home and in the diaspora to immediately begin mass protests In Front of palaces in Yoruba Land, and opposite the offices of the United Nations, European Union, British, French and United States Governments.”

“We want to confirm again that the Pro-Yoruba Nation rally scheduled to hold on Saturday July 3rd, in Lagos will proceed as scheduled,” Prof

Akintoye reiterated.

However, hundreds of youths and supprters of Igboho, stormed stormed the residence to show their solidarity and support.

The fierce and hostile looking youths who were with various dangerous objects, were heard expressing shock and dismay on the attack.

The youths who were initially hostile to journalists who arrive the scene were later persuaded by another leader nicknamed “Gadaffi” to allow the media men do their job.

The youths who wore sombre look inside the compound and different parts of the streets, accused the military for the attack.

As of the time Vanguard visited Igboho’s residence, no security operative was seen in sight or anywhere close to the scene of the incident.

The police was yet to comment on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

In another development, alleged Igboho’s wife and children kidnapped, according to a report, were said to have regained freedom.

