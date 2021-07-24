By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that leaders of the South West are working behind the scenes to ensure the release of Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitator.

Recall, Igboho was arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic last Monday, while he was about to board a plane to Germany.

He is currently facing trial in Benin Court over extradition to Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remark while answering questions from newsmen shortly, after casting his vote during the Saturday Local Government elections into 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs at Ikoyi polling unit.

When asked what the southwest governors and leaders were doing to ensure the release of Igboho, Sanwo-Olu, replied that he was aware prominent people of the region were working behind the scenes for his release.

He said the governors would not be able to come to the public to announce what they are doing on Igboho’s matter.

In response, the governor explained that “people” are working behind the scenes, stating that the case doesn’t have to be a public conversation.

“These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At occasions like this, it’s not by how many Press people you call.”

