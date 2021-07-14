The Yobe State Road Traffic Management Agency on Wednesday says it will impound taxis that are neither registered nor painted in approved colours by July 25.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Agency had earlier imposed a ban on private vehicle owners engaging in commercial transportation in Damaturu, citing security concerns.

Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf, the Secretary of the Agency, stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Damaturu.

Yusuf said that taxis must be registered with the Agency and painted in approved colours of white with light-blue stripe.

ALSO READ: 2021 UTME mass failure exaggerated ― JAMB Registrar, Oloyede

He said that deadline for the cab operators to comply with directive would not be extended, adding that the policy was aimed at ensuring that commuters did not board vehicles belonging to criminals.

The measure, he said, was imperative to remind members of the public on the ban and the need to adhere strictly to it.

Yusuf warned motorists against flouting the ban, saying that defaulters would face the wrath of the law.

He advised commuters to patronise only taxis carrying taxi roof light for their own safety.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria