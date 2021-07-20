Yemi Alafifuni, a UK Chart topping artist is set to release a new summer anthem ‘HOPE ALIVE’ on July 16th, 2021. The song which was inspired partly by a friend who has seemingly lost everything brings to life the unseen power of God.

The single which is out for pre-ordering on Bandcamp also sees Yemi diversify from his all too familiar classical music to a dance floor, high-tempo type of music.

In June 2021, he joined the prestigious Recording Academy/Grammy member class, which means he will be a voting member at the Grammys but his success did not come on a platter.

In February 2021, he released a classical worship song that got him noticed and topped the UK Contemporary Worship charts at number one. The song also enjoyed much radio play with reports of daily plays across the world and its lyric video has been streamed over 150,000 times on YouTube.

Following on from this, Yemi has decided to increase the tempo in his style and bring a dance-pop song that will not only inspire you but is guaranteed to get you dancing.

Yemi said, “Hope Alive was inspired partly by a friend who has seemingly lost everything and a deep desire to find hope in a hopeless situation. Yemi added; In every lifeless situation that I have faced, one thing seems to be common, God almost always comes true. The lyric of this song summarises how I have addressed these situations and how I am dealing with every evolving moment.

“I am aware of the disruption that COVID has caused to families worldwide and how easy it is to disbelieve a God called love. But it is in these desperate times that I feel we need to keep our hopes alive and never give up. God has never failed us and he won’t start now – He is working and His every word is yes and amen,” he added.

The song was produced by top UK producer, Ian Copeland Green. Ian is a multi-talented producer, musician, singer/songwriter has worked with top artists, including Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Lurine Cato, Pharrell Williams, Matrix 2, Noel Robinson, Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Fiona Yorke and many more.

With a dance theme and a message (lyrics) specifically written to brighten anyone’s mood, this is a pop masterpiece. It reminds us that real hope only comes from God because if He said it, that settles it.

Yemi Alafifuni is a Christian music recording artist based in the UK. Hailing from Nigeria, this British singer / songwriter combines stunning melodies with infectious grooves and great beats, to create a catchy, yet direct and edgy sound. He desires to see nations worship in Spirit and in Truth.

Yemi’s recent release “Chains Fall” peaked at number 1 on iTunes in the Christian/Gospel genre and Behold The Lamb track was voted number 1 on the ASTEP 4WD Official UK Charts for February 2021 – Contemporary Worship. Yemi is a voting member of the Recording Academy (Grammys) – class of 2021. From classical to dance pop, don’t miss out on his blend of contemporary gospel.