L-R: Taiye Aliyu, CEO, Effeyzzie Music Limited; Yemi Alade, Brand Ambassador LUSH Hair; Omotayo Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group and Omoruyi Bello-Osagie, Digital Marketing Manager, Lush Hair during the official Signing Ceremony of Yemi Alade as brand Ambassador of Lush Hair in Lagos.

“Together we will create MAGIC” was the unveiling message during the official signing of YEMI EBERECHI ALADE, the Award-winning Nigerian Afro Pop/ R & B artiste/ entertainer in Africa as a brand Ambassador to LUSH HAIR, the proudly Nigerian hair extension brand which has successfully wormed its way into the hearts of Nigerians since its introduction.

As a brand which constantly engages its teeming followers online, released a mystery silhouette picture on Instagram a couple of days before the unveiling asking fans to guess who their first-ever brand ambassador could be, in no time this stunt generated lots of guesses.

It is no doubt that Yemi who is equally referred to as Mama Africa is a fashionista, her love for African inspired hairstyle and fashion in general is second to none as she flaunts this at every opportunity she gets, which has earned her loads of local and global recognition.

She remains one of the most influential and hottest female artistes in Nigeria who has made such an incredible mark in the industry in such a short period.

Commenting on the official unveiling of YEMI EBERECHI ALADE as LUSH HAIR Brand Ambassador, the Brand Manager, Lush Hair Nigeria, Ms. Ritambhara Kakkar said, this partnership is a strategic one because there is hardly ever any salon that does not feature Yemi’s reference style image for people to emulate her hairstyles in their catalogue. She is the best in the game, and we are working towards being the best in the game as well, so it becomes a case of the best meeting the best.

According to Yemi Alade “Personally, I feel this collaboration is a match made in heaven, especially because of the brand I stand for. I always change my hairstyles and make different hairstyles over time, and I think having this deal allows me to personalize more of my hairstyles as well. I get to have an actual industry that is interested in bringing my vision of creative hairstyles to life. This is also a litmus test because when people see I am rocking it, they know it must be top notch and top quality. Also, everyone knows I am about quality in everything I do, and this is no different”.

Following this new relationship with the iconic performer, Lush Hair promises showcasing more beautiful Hairstyles /exciting activities with Yemi Alade on all their social media platforms and outside for fans of both brands to look forward to.