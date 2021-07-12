A 21-year-old woman, Opeyemi Mustapha, on Monday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly stealing N286, 000 cash.

The police charged Mustapha with theft under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Mustapha, committed the offence on March 7, at 7.50 a.m at Kolaba Junction, Alaja Road, Ayobo, Lagos.

Emuerhi said the defendant stole the N286, 000 cash belonging to One Bolatito Oyelowo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates seven years’ imprisonment for stealing.

Chief Magistrate, J.A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until July 26, for further hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria