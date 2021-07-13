By Gabriel Olawale

Jerry Ojo Osarose widely known by his stage name JDNero is a rare gem when it comes to indigenous hip hop in Nigeria.

JDNero is a performing artiste, singer and songwriter born in the heart of Edo State Nigeria. On his journey through life in Benin City, he got in contact with music and has over the years nutured the talent incredibly to the current professional level.

Apart from the fact that growing up in Benin City has weilded a huge influence into JDNero’s style of music, he also grew up with music inspiration from legends like DMX, Plantashun Boiz, Lord Of Ajasa and a host of others.

JDNero is known for his dexterity in making indigenous hip hop music. Many of his songs reflects the modern day indigenous practice and lifestyle. JDNero is undoubtedly one of the new generation of artistes ready to break boundaries with indigenous music which are delivered in the line of hip-hop.

Having kick-started his music journey in 2005, JDNero already has 3 albums to his name and his song “Kpalongo” appeared to be one of the biggest song in the country in the year 2009, little wonder the song earned him Dynamic Artiste Award in 2009.

In 2020, JDNero bagged an Outstanding Musical Video of The year. His music impact so far also earned him Ambassador Of Peace title for Miss Finest Face Of Nigeria Beauty Pageant brand.

Meanwhile, JDNero is still up to so many big moves in the music industry and with his forthcoming single which will feature “Osamakue” crooner, Influence Akaba, JDNero shows no sign of slowing down this 2021.