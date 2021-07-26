.

**Military, Police more united than ever before to defeat criminal/subversive actors threatening national security – IGP Alkali

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya has said that no adversary, be they secessionists, terrorists or bandits can withstand the combined forces of the Nigerian Military, the Police and other Security Agencies if there is a real and genuine synergy to deal with threats to the nation.

Speaking as one of the special guests at the decoration of newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police in Abuja on Monday in Abuja, Yahaya said, “No one service can do it all alone. If we all bring our competencies, our individual expertise, we will charge through all adversaries. No adversary can withstand our synergy when we work together”.

He made the disclosure just as the Inspector General of Police; IGP Usman Alkali Baba disclosed that the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff, Genera Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Yahaya and other heads of other Security Agencies at the occasion, “is a loud and clear statement that the Nigeria Military, Police, and other Security Agencies are more united than ever before and are firmly committed to presenting a common front towards defeating criminal elements and other Subversive actors that are bent on threatening our National Security”.

While congratulating the 24 AIGs, the IGP said, “This promotion exercise is due recognition of the history of professional excellence of all the senior Police officers being celebrated today and the process was not only guided by the principles of seniority and merit, it was also reflective of the unblemished record of service and invaluable experience of the benefitting officers.

“At this time that the country is faced with complex security challenges, it is expedient that the Nigeria Police, being the lead agency in internal security management; is re-positioned to deal with the current dynamics of crime and future security threats.

“This process requires a deliberate manpower development policy which will identify, elevate, and position professionally competent officers who will act as the strategic police managers that will drive our policing vision and give effect to our strategies that are directed at responding to such current and emerging security threats. It is in cognizance of this that human capacity development and welfare of officers are being prioritized in my broad Police leadership agenda.

“The promotion of duly deserving officers as at when due is 2 critical components of this agenda and it is in furtherance to this that I have since my appointment as Inspector General of Police, being collaborating effectively with the Police Service Commission in ensuring that appropriate processes are emplaced to identify and promptly elevate deserving officers.

“This is a strategic police management approach that is directed at motivating the workforce of the Nigeria Police in re-dedicating themselves to the attainment of our Mandate

The IGP reminded the “promotees that to whom much is given, much more shall be expected. The nation expects of you a higher level of loyalty, courage and professionalism which are needed to move the Nigeria Police and indeed, the nation to the next level in relation to internal security. Accordingly, most of you will be deployed to critical duty posts where your strength of character and professionalism will be optimally tested.

“As you transit from the Commissioner cadre to the enviable and strategic Assistant Inspector General of Police rank, you must be prepared to discharge the schedules of your new rank within the dictates of rule of law and expectations of the citizens; demonstrate exceptional critical thinking ability; manifest sound professional judgment in all your decisions; and exhibit high strategic management and operational capacity.

“Most importantly, you must in your actions be conscious of the reality that you could be called to account for your actions or inactions as you carry out higher policing responsibilities. I trust that you will not fail the Nigeria Police Force; neither will you disappoint the nation in the demanding responsibilities of your new Professional status”.

Also present at the decoration ceremony were the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi and FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, minister, Permanent Secretary, Police Service Commission, Chairman House of Reps Committee on Police and Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi

Among the decorated officers are AIG Nadabo Usman, AIG Bala Ciroma, AIG Bode Adeleke, AIG Abdulrahman Ahmed, AIG Musa Muri Umar, AIG Tanko Jimeta, AIG Adebola Longe, AIG Ede Ayuba, AIG Vhani Felix, AIG Sokari Pedro Daniel, AIG Usman Adamu and AIG Belel Usman Alhassan.

Vanguard News Nigeria