By Gabriel Olawale

Winnie Amako aka Queen of laughter is a comedian, Mc and compere in the south south region of Nigeria.

She is a beautiful lady with great sense of humor, her mastering of ceremony prowess can not be over emphasize.

Born in kaduna state to Edo parents, when asked about the challenges she face with her job, she answered with smile that she enjoyed every bit of her job, but people hardly take female comedian serious because the trade is a men dominated industry

The humour merchant was born September 93 and a graduate of mass communication from the prestigious Federal Polythenic Auchi.

She started to discover she can make people laugh during her days in school and since then comedy has been paying the bills