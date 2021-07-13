Good times await Nigerian sprinter Enoch Olaolu Adegoke if he wins gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Engr Shehu Ibrahim Gusau promised Adegoke a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV if he wins a gold medal at the Games which starts July 23 to August 8, 2021.

During an elaborate send forth ceremony held by the Edo State Government for its athlete, Enoch Adegoke on Tuesday, Gusau said the gesture is his little way of motivating the athlete participating in the track and field events.

ALSO READ: EURO 2020: England fans start petitions to get ‘unfair’ final replayed

Gusau who was part of the virtual ceremony via Zoom said that if Adegoke wins any other medal apart from gold, he will receive a surprise gift still from him.

“Olympics is a big stage where every qualified athlete is motivated to go for gold and we need to motivate them more.

“I am talking about a tear rubber SUV, not a fairly used vehicle. If he wins any other medal, the AFN will give him a gift still.”

“I promised Blessing Okagbare during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and it was redeemed. This cannot be different,”

Vanguard News Nigeria