Nyesom Wike

FEDERAL lawmaker, Hon Dumnamene Dekor, has rated Governor Nyesom Wike as best among serving governors in Nigeria today.

Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly made the observation in Port Harcourt at Governor Wike’s presentation of his 6th year progress report during which former Governor Peter Odili also rated the incumbent as best Rivers governor so far.

The lawmaker who is Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities said Wike has demonstrated capacity, tact and committed to prudent management of resources for quality service delivery much more than expected, a feat he noted has transformed the governor into a leadership model in Nigeria.

He said, “In terms of infrastructural development, the landmarks are all there to tell the story. The achievements are so amazing that one hardly knows where to begin to count.

“It is about the only time in the annals of Rivers that an overwhelming majority of the people including the opposition, all ethnic groups and pressure groups have genuinely passed a collective vote of confidence on any State Chief Executive as having done well and demonstrated that Rivers is one united entity.

“You can see that from His Excellency’s flag-off of development projects and completed projects commissioning visits to all the 23 local government areas in the State with mammoth turnout of admirers and supporters to welcome him.

“We are all happy to be part of this revolution in the State and will ever remain grateful to God for giving us this kind of committed and courageous leader at this period in our State’s history.”

He pledged continued support to encourage the governor to do more and and to motivate his constituents to do same so that the state will continue to savour the rare dividends of democracy Wike is harvesting for the people.