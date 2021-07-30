By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The wife of the Benue State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mrs. Ann Unenge, has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown armed men in Makurdi town.

The abduction of Mrs. Unenge is coming less than one week after the kidnap of the wife of a medical doctor and another house wife in the town.

Vanguard gathered that Mrs. Unenge was waylaid, Thursday evening, and taken away by her abductors shortly after driving into town from Daudu, a town less than 10 kilometers from Makurdi.

According to the family source, “she could have been trailed from Daudu to the High Level Area of Makurdi town where they forcefully took her away around 6pm to unknown destination.”

Contracted, her husband and member of the Benue State Executive Council, Bernard Unenge who confirmed the kidnap of his wife said her abductors were yet to contact him.

“My wife was kidnapped in town; I do not know where her abductors have taken her to and up till now they have not made contacts with me,” the Commissioner said.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene, said her family had reported a case of a missing person.

Anene who stressed that the matter was being investigated said “we were told she had left the house and going somewhere and the family didn’t see her again; so they reported a case of missing person though police intelligence suspected that the incident was a kidnap case,” the PPRO said.

Vanguard News Nigeria