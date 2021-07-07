Dayo Johnson Akure

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state has sentenced a woman Mrs Toyin Olusa to one-year imprisonment for causing the death of her husband, Adeyinka.

Adeyinka Olusa was a former auditor at the School of Health Technology, Akure and died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State in 2017.

The widow was accused of pouring hot water on the deceased at their ljoka area in the Akure metropolis.

This action allegedly aggravated his sickness and later resulted in his death.

Toyin was said to have poured the hot water on the deceased to revive him when he became unconscious during the illness.

The hot water was said to have caused severe burnt on his body which eventually resulted in his death.

She was thereafter arrested by the husband’s family and handed over to the police who later charged her to court.

Toyin was arraigned before the court on one count charge of assault occasioning harm.

The offence committed according to the police was contrary to and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.”

The police told the court that the defendant deliberately poured hot water on the deceased causing him(deceased) severe bodily harm, particularly to his mouth, chest, hands, thighs and legs.

But the defendant said she did not commit the offence, explaining that she poured the hot tea on the deceased to revive him when he was unconscious.

After much argument from both the prosecuting counsel and the defence counsel, Mr Femi Emodamori and Mr Shola Agunloye respectively, the court ruled that the defendant committed the offence.

The trial Magistrate said that the prosecutor was able to prove his case beyond doubt.

The defendant however pleaded with the court to be lenient with her, saying she did not kill her husband.

” I am appealing with the court to have mercy on me for the sake of my children, I did not kill my husband.

Delivering her judgement, the magistrate, Mrs Ruth Olomilua sentenced her to one-year imprisonment with an option of a fine of N200,000.

Olomilua said, ” The prosecutor had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and the defendant is guilty of the offence.

She added that ” The defendant is hereby sentenced to one imprisonment with an option of fine of N200,.000″

