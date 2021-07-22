Why we formed Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation— Joe Odumakin

Comrade Yinka Odumakin stepped into immortality as the CAC formally registered the Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation, OOF.

The widow and President of the Foundation, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, said the purpose of the Foundation is to honour Yinka’s memory by keeping his ideals alive.

Dr. Okei Odumakin added that the Foundation would undertake projects relating to the departed Afenifere spokesman and ward off “attempts that might dubiously want to tarnish his memory.”

She said the public should look forward to more information about the Foundation, which is projected to function effectively at the crossroads where Nigeria currently finds itself by offering effective solutions to nagging problems.

Among other eminent personalities on the Board of Trustees, BOT, of the Foundation is Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, who is the Chairman.

