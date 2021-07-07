The Ooni of Ife Global Outreach (OIGO) has described the founder of Farm4Me, Adama J. Adama as a worthy son of Oduduwa in whom the Ooni Adimula Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is well pleased and delighted.

OIGO gave the eulogy in a letter announcing Adama as the new Managing Director of Royal African Farm, a platform founded by the monarch to fight against poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

The Imperial Majesty, who is passionate about reducing hunger and poverty in Nigeria, believes that agriculture can create unlimited wealth for vulnerable youths and women through the production, distribution and marketing of agro-commodities in Nigeria and across the globe.

Ayobami O. Oyedare, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ooni of Ife Global Outreach (OIGO), in a letter dated July 1st, 2021 and addressed to the Farm4Me boss, said the appointment affords the new MD the opportunity to bring on board his wealth of experience in agrobusiness to contribute to the global ambition of His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M) Ooni of Ife in his quest to reduce hunger and poverty in the country.

The letter urged Adama to bring on board “potential partnership and collaboration which might benefit its development, building market enterprises for its products, work in tandem with the Olofin Products unit, as well as preserving and interpreting rightly its age long mission and ethos of operation. Your office will be expected to build consortium alliance with international value chains, agencies, government ministries, financial houses, import and export corporations, one stop shops and specialized Agriculture universities etc. that are well equipped to bring on board strategic, technical and sustainable supports to the Royal African Farm as a measure that is geared towards socioeconomic transformation through the Royal Stool of Ooni of Ife. Such endeavours and networks would enhance His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M)’s mission of subjugating the economic challenges that are facing Africa’s young populations through Agribusiness.”

“I’m pleased to inform you that your administrative, noble leadership roles and entrepreneurship experience are very vital to the strategic role of the Royal African Farm as its Managing Director.

You are uniquely positioned to contribute to the global ambition of His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M) Ooni of Ife as we continue to concentrate on our core strengths and values.

“To achieve quality engagement and effectiveness in your operation, you will be expected to work with the Ooni of Ife Global Outreach in implementing the Royal African Farm strategic plan as approved by His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M),” part of the letter reads.