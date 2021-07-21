

By Arogbonlo Israel

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has given reasons Simon Ekpa may no longer continue as a broadcaster on Radio Biafra.

In a statement signed Wednesday by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB disclosed that Ekpa has refused to follow laid down rules of operation in Radio Biafra, hence the need to discontinue with his services.

Recall Ekpa was engaged as one of the broadcasters on Radio Biafra, shortly after the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB.

However, the group said Ekpa’s services may no longer be needed because he has refused to sign the rules of engagement and code of conduct guiding those broadcasting on Radio Biafra.

“The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has observed with regrets that, Simon Ekpa whom our leader Nnamdi Kanu gave an appointment and duty to start broadcasting on Radio Biafra doesn’t want to follow the laid down rules of operation in Radio Biafra. Our leader Nnamdi Kanu gave the directive while in detention but Mazi Simon Ekpa has refused to follow the principles.

“Simon Ekpa has refused to sign the rules of engagement and code of conduct guiding those broadcasting on Radio Biafra. We don’t understand why Ekpa would not like to follow the steps of other broadcasters on the platform who have since done the needful.

“IPOB is a big movement, and cannot just change the rules because of one individual as this may set a bad precedence. Simon Ekpa is hardworking Biafran whose immense contributions towards the restoration of Biafra are highly appreciated, but for not signing the code of conduct as a broadcaster on Radio Biafra, he may not continue to have the opportunity of broadcating via the platform,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria