By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has said the attention being given to the Niger Delta region by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has restored peace in the area.

The group said the country can leverage on availability of skilled labour in the region to promote investments from both government and private sectors with a view to making the region trade and tourism hub in Africa.

NYCN President, Solomon Adodo made the remarks when youth groups from the Niger Delta region paid him a thank- you visit on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day 2021, to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and intimate the NYCN President on the benefits of the various skills training programs offered by the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Adodo, while commending the Buhari administration for the many empowerment programmes ongoing for the youths in the region, expressed satisfaction that the trainings were yielding positive results as witnessed by the peace being enjoyed in the region.

“Greater percentage of the youths in the region now have requisite skills in ICT, agriculture, amongst other fields of entrepreneurship. This feat undoubtedly has lifted a huge number of our youths off the streets and crime. Militancy has become a thing of the past since the youth are now productively engaged. It should be noted that the Forensic Audit of NDDC also ensured that these skilled youth of the region have been engaged in several projects of government in the region,” he said.

According to the youth leader, as many youth acquire skills, government and private businesses will be motivated to establish more industries and the end result will invariably boost economic development.

Therefore, there is need to sustain the training for more youths to acquire relevant skills to contribute to the economic and social development of the region and Nigeria in general, Adodo stated.

Earlier, Joey Ovie Abrukwe, convener, Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Leaders,

who spoke on behalf of the groups intimated of the resolve of the youths in the region to embrace peace.

He explained that the various youth groups were actively engaging their members of the need for all embrace education and the various skill acquisition trainings at their disposal.