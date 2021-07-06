By Sylvester Kwentua

The age-long mystery behind why men would rather go for married or engaged females, instead of the single and free ones, may have been finally unravelled by Nollywood actress and model, Moyo Lawal.

In a recent Instagram post, the beautiful actress, while sharing a post, followed it up with how she understood the post she shared.

“My male friend told me he’d rather go for a girl in a relationship because he’d only be up against one other boy. But if she was single, he’d be up against 20! Scary” said the shared quote.

“Lool. Now we know why men prefer married or engaged females..you people are just mad… True.” Moyo fumes

