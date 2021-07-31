By Gabriel Olawale

Pioneer, Feeling Cool Grassroots Forum, Prince Adewale Adeshina has stated what inspired him towards his philanthropic activities and his desire to make a difference.

According to him, empathy for the needy ignited his passion for philanthropy.



Exemplifying his point, Adeshina said he met a woman who has three kids, with no means of livelihood and no where to sleep, adding that he was touched by her struggles and the journey started from there.



His words: “I was inspired to devote myself for humanity from the first time a woman with her three kids work towards me on a street of Lagos, asking me to be of help to them, that they had no shelter and could hardly feed. I felt sorry for them, and I realised that aside this family, there were many others out there going through a lot.



“Having realised this, I went ahead to make it a commitment, such that I had to set up a foundation tailored towards catering for the welfare of people.”



He went on to state that his brand, Feeling Cool Grassroot Forum is aimed at empowering “communities for sustainable development.”