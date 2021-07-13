By Ikechukwu Odu



The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of OCO World, Okwudili Celestine Okwudili, yesterday, said he is promoting pageantry and football development in the six local government areas which make up Nsukka cultural zone to give more life to the zone and equally correct negative stereotypes associated with Nsukka in the past.

Okwudili, who said that he wants to serve as the nexus between the abundant talents in Nsukka cultural zone and the industries, added that apart from the prices being won by the pageants, OCO World equally supports the winners to embark on pet projects geared towards improving the lives of the people of Nsukka.

He made the statements while briefing journalists in the university town of Nsukka, Enugu State on the upcoming annual pageantry contest of his firm, tagged: ‘Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl,’ slated for 28th December, 2021 in Nsukka.

According to the CEO, the contest which has a sub-theme: ‘Beauty Beyond the Eyes,’ is the creative edition of the pageantry contest, where the panel of judges would be “looking out for intelligent, beautiful and creative female contestants.”



While talking about the requirements for participation, he said “You have to be an indigenous female or resident of the six local government areas in Enugu North Senatorial District which include Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti, Igbo-Eze North, Udenu, Igbo-Eze South, and Uzo-Uwani, and you must be from 16 to 30 years of age. You must be single and must not have given birth before.”



While saying that forms are already on sale for interested contestants at designated agents within Nsukka and Enugu State at large, he added that the winner of Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl will go home with a brand new Toyota Spider and an all expense paid trip to Dubai, adding that the first runner up will get N300,000 cash prize while the second runner up will go home with N200,000 cash.

He also said that he organises football tournaments among the youths in the district to discover raw talents who he would link up with established clubs in Nigeria and beyond.

In his reaction, the Event Manager, Ezekiel Anyanso, assured that the OCO World has set up an unbiased umpire which would ensure a level playing field for all the contestants.

While urging the young girls in the area to avail themselves of this opportunity, the reigning Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl, Mavis Chizo Aruma, told Vanguard that she has impacted positively on children in their formative years through her pet project ‘Better Tomorrow: Save a Life.’



Aruma added that youths of her generation seem to have relegated moral values to the background due to lack of adequate counseling and enlightenment in their formative years.