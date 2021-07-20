Life abroad could be boring and no one should just hop on the migration bandwagon without a proper plan, says travel expert, Adodo Eddy Osaman.

During a recent interview, the Canada-based Nigerian, using Canada as an example, states: “Most people in their mind think: “But Canada has everything one can dream of. How can it be boring?” Canada can be boring when the nearest folks to you are a country’s distance away. Imagine have folks in British Columbia and you live on the East Coast.

“That’s like the distance from Nigeria to Spain. Canada can be boring when you have folks nearby but they are always busy, you too are always busy and no one has time to visit each other. Canada can be boring when you are always busy, doing the same work every day and you can’t just get out of the norm for some recreational activities.”

Speaking further, Osaman, explains how a migrant can make the difference: “Just as you work hard to pay your bills, you must also work hard to escape a boring, monotonous life.”

Adodo Eddy Osaman who runs the popular Travel Street Talk podcast, also advocates that those seeking to travel abroad should ensure that they seek help from professionals and not charlatans.

According to him: “Most times, I come across people with different visa predicaments. Some will tell me stuff like: “I want to study and work abroad, but I don’t know which pathway to take”; “I want to study abroad with my family. How can I find a cheaper route?”; “I am preparing for my visa. I don’t know which documents I would need” or “My visa was denied. I am scared of reapplying.” If you find yourself in any of these situations, what you need is to have a deep conversation with someone who truly cares about your welfare. Someone who was once in your shoes but succeeded, not someone who sees you as an opportunity to make some money.”