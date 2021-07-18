Airtel

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has dismissed a recent report which reported that the mobile operating license of Airtel has been renewed by the Commission for another period of ten years.

The report in an online publication credited to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya, claimed that the mobile operating license of Airtel has been renewed by the Commission for another period of ten years.

The Commission in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said that while Airtel Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing the required regulatory process.

According to Adinde, the statement was issued to guide stakeholders from misinformation regarding the status of the service provider.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission has been drawn to a recent statement on an online publication credited to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya, to the effect that the mobile operating license of Airtel has been renewed by the Commission for another period of ten years.

“Mr Ogunsanya was said to have made the statement while speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, July 14, 202, during the media launch of Airtel’s corporate soc programme, ‘Touching Lives 6’.

“The Commission wishes to state that while Airtel Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing the required regulatory process.

“This statement is issued for the guidance of our stakeholders.”

Vanguard News Nigeria