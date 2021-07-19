By Femi Bolaji

Relatives of the victims of police brutality and other security agencies in Taraba state have cried out to Governor Darius Ishaku.

They want the state government to expedite action on the report of the judicial panel of inquiry set up to consider petitions of the victims.

Ferdinand Kakaba, Monday spoke for the group at a briefing in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

He said the burden of the immediate family of dead victims and those nursing various injuries is overwhelming and pleaded with the state government to fast track their compensation.

Recall that governor Ishaku, in the aftermath of the #Endsars protest last October, constituted a judicial panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of police brutality and other security agencies.

However, more than one month after the panel concluded sitting, relatives of the victims say the probe panel is yet to submit its report.

According to Kakaba, “we are suffering untold hardship. Some victims died and left their widows and children, while some are still receiving treatment in hospitals.

“We expected that since the panel has concluded its sitting, the government should have responded like every other state.

“We are aware that many states in Nigeria have paid their victims, and that is why we are calling on the governor to Rescue us.“

Vanguard News Nigeria