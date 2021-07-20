Gov Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, Tuesday, assured residents of the state, that kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities in the state will soon be over even as he urged Muslims to pray for peace in the state.

Governor Sule said this during an interview with journalists in his hometown in Gudi, Akwanga local area of the state where he joined other Muslims faithful to mark this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

He pointed out that the feast is a test of faith in commemoration of the sublime submission by Prophet Ibrahim Alaihislam which called for sacrifice.

ALSO READ:

Sule urged Muslims and other residents to live a life of selflessness, sacrifice, and adherence to God’s commands as well as strict Adherence to covid- 19 protocols against the third wave of the pandemic which formed part of the message on the celebration.

The governor who called for more support and understanding of president Muhammadu Buhari led administration to overcome the nation’s challenges said this would enable the people benefit from the APC led government’s democratic dividends.

While emphasizing the need for his people to support the security agencies in combating security challenges, Sule assured that his administration would give the security agencies all the necessary support to succeed in their task of fighting banditry, kidnapping and other forms of crimes in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria