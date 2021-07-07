Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has warned that his administration will not condone any act of lawlessness by individuals or group of persons that may lead to disunity in the state.

He equally sued for peace over clashes that occurred at the weekend in Olokemeji village in the Odeda local government area of the State.

Abiodun condoled with victims of Olokemeji skirmishes where indigenes and Fulani herdsmen had a clash that led to the loss of lives and properties.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the incident as unfortunate and promised that investigation would be carried out to determine the cause of the clash.

ALSO READ: The attack on Sunday Igboho and Nasir El-Rufai’s defence of ‘banditry’

Prince Abiodun urged the people of the area to shun violence and report every incident to the appropriate authority, noting that Ogun State has always been home to people from diverse backgrounds.

The statement read, “nobody or group of people would be allowed to compromise the unity that exists between and among all ethnic groups in the state and those who choose to live, play and do businesses in the State”.

“It is unfortunate that people take laws into their hands without involving the appropriate authority. This community and the State, in general, has always been a safe and secured place with Fulani and indigenes cohabiting peacefully for decades”.

ALSO READ: Smokers causing global litter havoc – STOP

“Those criminal elements misleading others through unfounded rumour and speculations that fuel this kind of crisis will not succeed in sowing seed of discord or inciting people against each other. We will deal with fake news and rumour mongers”.

The statement added: “We are already engaging all stakeholders and this will continue. Everybody must be made to realise that they cannot take laws into their hands. We are speaking with Miyetti Allah Cattle breeders and the Sarkin of the Hausa/Fulani community and our brothers and sisters from other ethnic groups that might have chosen to live and do businesses in our State. We are talking with local hunters and security personnel too”.

“We are on top of the situation and we are collaborating with security agencies to ensure that such incident does not occur again”.

“The state government will not tolerate any act of lawlessness by individual or group of person. I have directed that appropriate steps should be taken to investigate and fish out the perpetrators who will be punished according to the law,” the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria