.

WeForGood International in partnership with IHS Nigeria, and in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre (Lagos) is pleased to invite the public to its 2021 UN World Youth Skills Day Conference.

The United Nations General Assembly had in 2014, declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day, to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

This year’s conference, which will be held virtually, will also serve as the launch event for the 3rd edition of the Sustainable Solutions Africa Project, an initiative to promote skills for sustainable development, will hold on July 15, 2021 by 11:00am.

The event will feature high level speakers, panel sessions and breakout sessions to dissect the theme: ‘Driving Africa’s Sustainable Growth Through Technology’ as well as the sub-themes: “How might we Leverage Technology to Build the Africa we want?” and “Innovation in Africa – Harnessing the Continent’s Capacities”. Some confirmed speakers for the conference include Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Lead Faculty, Tekedia Institute USA, a Global Young Leader of the World Economic Forum; Mrs. Bilikis Adebiyi-Abiola, DG, Archives and Records, Lagos State and Co-Founder, WeCyclers Corporation; Mr. Femi Longe, Founder PartnershipLab and Co-Founder, Co-Creation Hub (CCHub); and Mr. Samuel C. Ayo, CEO, CyberAware Africa, Uganda.

Other confirmed speakers are Mr. Femi Oye, CEO, SMEFunds and OneWatt Solar; Ms. Ireayo Oladunjoye, Head Startups (Ag), Lagos State Employment Trust Fund; Dr. Faith Nwaobia, President, Youthup Global; Mr. Solomon King, CEO, Brass & Books Financial Services and Ms. Nneka Ukay, Executive Secretary, Innovation Support Network (ISN Hubs) amongst others.

Apart from the intellectual discussions, the conference, which will be anchored by the delectable Temi Popoola, will also feature side attractions such as entertainment, quizzes and raffle draws with amazing gifts to be won.

Interested participants can register to attend the conference for free by visiting this link https://bit.ly/SSAfrica_UNWYSD2021 and more information is available on WeForGood’s website