By Henry Umoru

As the All Progressives Congress, APC, conducts its congresses, Chairman Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has urged his constituents to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and go into the exercise as one united house.

In a statement on Friday, Senator Musa has also asked members of the ruling party and supporters to follow the approved schedule of activities and guidelines laid down by members of the Ward Congress Committee, as appointed by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party under the leadership of Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State.

Senator Musa is a leading contender for the position of the APC National Chairman ahead of the National Convention of the party.

Musa said, “As our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds its ward congresses across the country on Saturday, July 31, 2021, I want to use this medium to personally appeal to my people in Niger East Senatorial District to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and go into the exercise as one united house.

“I urge our party men and supporters to follow the approved schedule of activities and guidelines laid down by members of the Ward Congress Committee, as appointed by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party under the leadership of Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State.

“It is a natural rule that in every contest, there must be a winner and loser. In the interest of our law abiding citizens, let me also appeal to all the contestants across the Nine Local Government Areas in our district, to keep the interest of the party first and foremost within their hearts.

“The outcome of this exercise will determine to a large extent the unity of our party both at the state and at the national level. It is in this regard that I urge our party members who may feel aggrieved or unsatisfied by the conduct of the ward congresses to remain calm. I assure you that unresolved issues emanating from the exercise will be resolved amicably.

“In addition, our party has set up an appeal committee to consider complaints from members in order to ensure fairness and justice, as we elect our Ward Executive Committees and the delegates at the ward level.”