By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the ward congress of the party scheduled for Saturday, July, 31, Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress,APC, has held a statewide stakeholders’ meeting across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAS.

The meeting was sequel to the directive of the National Caretaker Committee to bring all party leaders and members together to rub minds on the forthcoming congresses towards achieving cohesion and acceptable consensus.

The various meetings agreed on the desirability of a consensus arrangement that will consider all interests and unite the party towards count-down to the next national elections.

According to Caretaker Publicity Secretary of the state party, Mr Seye Oladejo, the carnival like meetings urged all members to participate actively in the congresses and uphold party discipline at all times.

The event presented the newly elected Local Government chairmen, vice chairmen and councilors an opportunity to express their commitment appreciation to all and sundry for the mandate to serve the people.