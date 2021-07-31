.

…thanks leaders, members for the successful Congress

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, ward congress, Saturday, held across the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State with the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege thanking leaders and members for ensuring that the Congress in Delta and other parts of the country was overwhelmingly successful.

Omo-Agege in a statement he personally signed, said: “Today (Saturday), our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), conducted our Ward Congress across the nation.

It is heart-warming that our leaders and members in all 25 Local Government Areas of Delta State participated actively, responsibly and peacefully in this internal exercise of our party.

“The keen grassroots interest in the congress and massive turnout everywhere are particularly encouraging. Our people simply reaffirmed the reality that the APC has truly attained new, robust strategic electoral strengths to dominate the politics of Delta State.

“We thank our leaders and members for ensuring that the Ward Congress in Delta State and other parts of the country is overwhelmingly successful.

It is equally commendable that were divergences of opinions existed, such was largely handled responsibly, lawfully and harmlessly.

That is the essential spirit and beauty of democracy – finding compromise from initial different perspectives through civilised means.

“It is in our collective interest for today’s winners to be genuinely magnanimous in victory by embracing and respecting their opponents.

Nobody should be treated like a loser under any circumstances. Mutual respect through constructive engagements is a critical component of productive politics.

`Our new ward executives are trusted to humbly embrace this approach in piloting the affairs of our party at the grassroots.

“Here in Delta, the positive spirit of purpose that preceded the Ward Congress has further strengthened our party. This should guide us to earn and deliver future electoral victories.

“We must redouble our efforts to ensure that the gains of this leadership re-engineering process guide us to heal divisive tendencies, stop self-harming anti-party schemes and properly reward all who truly demonstrate fidelity to the progressive ideology of our great party.

“We are rebuilding our party to win elections convincingly and comprehensively in 2023. With God, nothing will ever stop us.

“We can only continue to humbly ask our leaders and members to give absolute loyalty to the party ably led by the Chairman of our Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, and support President Muhammadu Buhari, with constant patriotism and prayers so much needed for the huge task of nation-building, even as we move confidently to sweep Delta State clean in 2023.”

