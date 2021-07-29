File photo of APC primaries in Oshodi, Lagos.

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of Osun, the Progressive-Minded People, has alleged Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the Caretaker Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun, of shielding officials from the National Secretariat of the party who came to the state to sell forms for aspirants in the Saturday July 31, 2021 ward congress.



According to the group, the officials who reportedly arrived Osogbo last Saturday, were first camped at the Government House and were not allowed to relate with APC members, including the Secretary of the party, Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile.



The group, in a statement made available yesterday in Osogbo, stated that the officials were later moved to an unknown hotel where they were also placed on surveillance.



Signed by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Sunday Oriowo, the statement reads: “Our party at the national level sent committee members led by one Abdullahi down to Osun since last week Saturday to begin sales of form and preparations for the congress. But ever since they arrived, the committee members are nowhere to be found. They are not either at the State Party Secretariat or any other place carrying out their national duty.



“Upon inquiries, sources within the party revealed that the team was initially quartered in the Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo, before they were later lodged at an undisclosed hotel under surveillance on the instruction of the Governor to prevent them from selling the forms at the party secretariat.



“As we speak, the committee is still incommunicado. Many of our members have paid the amount required according to the guidelines and ready with their tellers. However, we are yet to receive our forms or get modalities on when the forms will be given to us and how the congress will be conducted on Saturday.



“The Governor has hijacked the forms and other materials meant for the congress for his political group, IleriOluwa.



“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari and other national leaders of the APC to intervene and call Governor Oyetola and Prince Famodun to order.”

Vanguard News Nigeria