By Arogbonlo Israel

It’s a bad day for a yet-to-be identified theif as the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command arrested him for using a blade to cut open the bag of a lady at Oshodi area of the state.

He was arrested after receiving severe beating by residents of the area who later handed him to the RRS operatives for further investigation.

According to report, the suspect who confessed to have removed a phone from her victim’s bag is currently in the custody of Mosafejo Division of Nigeria Police for prosecution.

The stolen item has not been recovered as at the time of filing this report but efforts are underway to get back the phone from the criminal’s hideout.

READ ALSO: Suspected thief docked over alleged assault of Police officer

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after the incident, the victim who craved for anonymity said the suspect pushed her before having his way to her bag where he took a smartphone containing her undergraduate project and other vital information.

According to her, the suspect after removing the phone from her bag, passed it to his other gang members who are on the run since the incident happened.

Our reporter further gathered the suspect brought out a pocket-sized New Testament Bible where he wrote some phone numbers suspected to be his gang members’ contacts.

Efforts by our reporter to speak to the suspect in order to get further information on his operation proved abortive at press time.

Click here to watch video: https://youtu.be/J2e9suj1gIs

Vanguard News Nigeria