Victor Moore Foundation (VMF), a non-profit body that sponsors children from low-income homes and marginalized communities, is set for launch.

The establishment was founded by Besidonne Moore in memory of her father Victor A. Moore.

The organization has two major areas of focus – educational support and access to skills – which define the scope of operations.

Under the educational support program, VMF provides stationery, textbooks, uniforms and tuition payment.

The access to skills program is split into mentorship initiatives for children, professional development for teachers and VMF Skills Hub for digital literacy skills and after school enrichment classes.

The organization will be officially launched on the 22nd of July, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria