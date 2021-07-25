L-R; Lawal Oyetunde, Business Development Manager – Viarmor Healthcare Limited, David Ewemie, Vice President – Ultimus Holdings, Elvis Krivokuća, Product Director – Viarmor Healthcare Limited, Colette Amaeshi, Marketing and Communications Manager – Ultimus Holdings at the recent launch of The World’s smartest Air purification system – “Aura Air” into the Nigerian market on Thursday, 22nd July 2021.

Viarmor healthcare limited, a subsidiary of Ultimus Holdings launched its “Clean Air” campaign in Nigeria by introducing – Aura Air, the Reddot certified “World’s Smartest Air Purification System” into the Nigerian market.

Aura Air purifier is an all-in-one indoor air purification and quality intelligence system which filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique 4-stage purification process while keenly monitoring its quality in realtime as it alerts its user immediately hazards are detected. It also provides crucial intelligence as to the origin of the problem and proffers solutions to rectify it, giving off warning signals if immediate action or evacuation is required.

Speaking at the media parley held on Thursday, 22nd July 2021 at their experience center in Victoria Island, Lagos was the Chairman/President of Ultimus Holdings – Dr. Ifeanyi Odii who was represented by the Vice President in the person of Mr. David Ewemie welcomed the press and representatives of the Nigerian Army present at the event.

Ewemie elucidated on the very essence of the “Clean Air” campaign “Since the detection of the novel coronavirus and the countless number of harmful substances causing air pollution which humans are exposed to on a daily basis, the world’s entire healthcare system has been thrown into a chaotic state and this has birthed the need for effective medical technologies and initiatives to mitigate against the rise and efficacy of this virus and other types of viruses that are harmful to the human body.

In a bid to meet our set objective, we are proud to launch the “CLEAN AIR” campaign in Nigeria. We hope to do this by introducing – “Aura Air Purifier”; the world’s smartest air management platform to you” he said.

He also gave insight into the company’s decision to support the Nigerian Armed forces. In his words “The Nigerian Armed Forces play a significant role in ensuring the security of the nation and they risk their lives on a daily basis in the discharge of their duties. This is why we are delighted to have their representatives here with us today and present them with some of the Aura Air purifier devices as well as the cash sum of N50,000,000 to support the upcoming 2021 SAHEL Military games”

Also present at the media parley was Mr. Lawal Oyetunde, the Business Development Manager – Viarmor Healthcare Limited. Oyetunde further broke down the level of risks associated with air pollution especially in this part of the world. In Oyetunde’s words “The United Nations documented in 2019 that the indoor air pollution is a global public emergency.

We have seen an increase in the time we all get to spend indoors these days, however, what most of us are not aware of are the substances we are exposed to indoors that are harmful to our health and general wellbeing. Volatile organic compounds (VOC) are one of the major toxic substances released from burning fuels such as petrol, diesel, wood, coal or natural gas.

They are also released from consumer products such as cigarettes, solvents, paints, glue, air fresheners, building materials pesticides causing short- and long-term health effects like headaches, dizziness, fatigue, loss of coordination, liver and kidney damage, and in some cases cancer” he explained.

Mr. Elvis Krivokuća, the Product Director at Viarmor Healthcare Limited highlighted the features and benefits of the Aura Air purifier. “We are infusing technology with HealthCare as this smart device is data-driven and uses user behaviour algorithm, through the Aura Air app to purify the air quality within a space.

It removes contaminants from the air in a room to improve indoor air quality. It is a new era of air purification and disinfection technology. Aura Air targets and disinfectants 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, mold, and volatile organic compounds. It purifies the air by eliminating harmful pollutants such as Ozone, NO2, Volatile Organic Compounds – Formaldehyde, Benzene, and Toluene.

It cleanses circulated air, gets rid of dust, debris, and contaminants such as pollen, dust mite, pet dander, and insects. It removes gas and captures 99.9%of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns including allergens. Three unique features of this device are that; it has been clinically tested to kill 99.7% of Coronavirus indoors, it is readily available in the Nigeria market at the moment and could also serve as a smoke detector” he said.

Wrapping up the media parley, the Marketing and Communications Manager, Ultimus Holdings – Mrs. Colette Amaeshi encouraged stakeholders to support the “Clean Air” Campaign in Nigeria in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus and other types of harmful substances causing air pollution.

“We need to inhale pure, clean and fresh air in our schools, hospitals, hotels, offices, homes, cars, trains, aircraft, gyms, and everywhere around us just as nature intended. With Aura Air, all you need to do is “Breathe” and we will take care of the rest”.

“We are leading by example as we have partnered with the Nigerian Armed forces to champion the ‘Clean Air’ campaign to ensure breathing pure and clean air is one less thing for the armed forces to worry about as they continue in their selfless dedicate their time to serve the good people of Nigeria” she concluded.

In response to the kind gesture from the Viarmor team, Cdre. Mohammed Ahmed Wabi spoke on behalf of the Nigerian Armed forces. He expressed his gratitude to the entire Viarmor healthcare team and also elaborated on the very essence of the SAHEL Military game.

“There is no better time to welcome this product into the Nigerian market as it is very timely. As a team, we will ensure we give the product the appropriate exposure it needs.” Speaking to the very essence of the SAHEL Military games he said “The SAHEL Military game would be held for the very first time in Nigeria and we would be hosting the military team from 16 African countries”