Governor Sanwo-Olu, displaying award before cheering crowd at Eko Hotels and Suites on Saturday Night.

*Dedicates award to residents, as Gbajabiamila hails Lagos gov

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Sunday, said the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award meant a lot to him, as it would be a constant reminder for him and his team to work harder for Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu received the award with other awardees in the category, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, amid pomp and ceremony.

The highlight of the event, organised by Vanguard Media Limited, was when Sanwo-Olu personally received his award certificate to round off the event.

Reacting to the award, the governor said: “I feel highly honoured to receive the Vanguard Personality Award by the Vanguard Newspapers Group.

“The award means a lot to me. This prestigious award will be a constant reminder to me and my team to perform better to outdo ourselves in the current year for efficient service delivery to the good people of Lagos State.”

Dedicating the award to residents, Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to achieving the Greater Lagos Vision in line with the THEMES agenda.

He also commended Vanguard Media Limited, the organisers of the award, and Lagos residents for believing in the current administration, while also pledging that the government would not let them down.

The governor said: “I want to dedicate the award to every Lagosian out there for believing in our administration’s vision of a Greater Lagos. We will not relent in our efforts to achieve this and other set goals along with our THEMES agenda.

“My special thanks go to the Vanguard Newspapers Group for the honour. Again, I thank Lagosians for standing by our government through the many phases since the beginning of the administration. Be assured that our best is yet to come.”

Gbajabiamila hails Sanwo-Olu

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, congratulated Governor Sanwo-Olu for emerging as the Vanguard Newspaper’s Personality of the Year 2019/2020.

Gbajabiamila said he was not surprised at Sanwo-Olu’s choice by the Vanguard Newspaper as the governor’s superlative performance in office speaks for itself.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said Sanwo-Olu would go down as one of the most dedicated and committed leaders Lagos State has ever produced.

The Speaker said he believed the award of Personality of the Year would spur the Lagos State governor to do more for Lagosians.

