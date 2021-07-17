By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Minister of Industry, Mrs Nike Akande, on Saturday, described the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award as one that stands out in its profile reputation and one of the leading Award Ceremony in the country.



Mrs Akande, chairman at the prestigious event, said this at the Eko hotel and suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.



Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi and (Ekiti), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna) where among dignitaries at the event.



In her remarks, Mrs Akande said: “Your Excellencies, Executive Governors of our various States Uncle Sam Amuka, The Publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers, Honourable Ministers Distinguished Awardees Elder Statesmen Distinguished Guests Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen The Vigilant Press Let me begin by expressing my profound appreciation to the publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers, Uncle Sam Amuka and his very capable team for considering me worthy to chair this high-profile event.

I must thank my Dear Uncle Sam Amuka specially, for giving women a pride of place. I am very happy that we can do this event after a two-year postponement due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate God’s kindness towards us to be able to assemble here today.

I recall that, the 2019 edition of this event was suspended indefinitely ten hours to its consummation because COVID-19 had suddenly become a pandemic and there was no cure then. Today the vaccine is here and I hope that we are all keeping safe.

I have taken my two (2) vaccines and I still obey covid-19 protocols. I congratulate the Vanguard Newspapers for their consistency in the organisation of the annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards.

This Award ceremony stands out in its profile and reputation as one of the leading Award Ceremony in the country.

Let me also appreciate the Vanguard Newspapers for recognising our eminent citizens and corporate organisations for their contributions to the growth and development of our dear country. There is great value in appreciating performance.

It provides a great impetus for awardees to do even more. The individuals who are being honoured tonight are heroes and living legends who have proven their mettle over the years to be advocates of Vanguard’s Motto ‘Towards a better life for the people.’

Vanguard Award is very credible, untainted, no solicitation, not an honour for sale, it is purely on merit and I was also a recipient of this Award in 2016.

I congratulate all awardees for making the list of this prestigious Award. Many are called, but few are chosen.

This recognition imposes a responsibility on our awardees to do even more to make our country much greater than what it is.

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, sit back, relax and enjoy the show as I welcome you to this year’s edition of the Vanguard Personality of the year awards.”