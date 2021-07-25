By Ayo Onikoyi

A night of music, they called it. But the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards 2019/2020 edition which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites penultimate Saturday was much more than that.

The night was not only set ablaze by the who’s who in the country, all resplendent in a kaleidoscopic spectacle of style and panache but was also made all the more beautiful by Nollywood stars who came shooting through the night.

It was a night of music, no doubts. Timaya, Mayorkun, and Chike the headliners of the event gave good accounts of themselves by rendering their various hits to raucous acceptance from the crowd. The trio performed at intervals and it was all melodious and absorbing, provoking nostalgia as well as exhilaration.

Laolu Benjo and his Band brought to life the eclectic live band experience by unleashing a medley of songs, both gospel and secular devoid of borders. They took the minds of the audience back to the good old days and back to the present with comforting serenity.

Vesta Orchestra is a bit of a new experience to most Nigerians, but their orchestra rendition was much enjoyed by those who love anything classical and operatic in nature and emotion.

And the icing on the cake were the Nollywood damsels who gave everyone something to savour and drool over as they strutted their stuff with amazing pomp and pageantry. It was a confluence of style, beauty, and fashion overflowing with glamour and glitz.

Potpourri brings you an eyeful

