Friends and associates of Engr. Leemon Ikpea, the winner of Vanguard Businessman Award of the Year 2019, has described the recognition as a testimonial of his achievements towards the development of the nation’s economy.

Commending the newspaper for the decision to honour, Engr. Ikpea, a legal luminary and personal lawyer of the business mogul, Matthew Egbadon they stated that the award will definitely spur the awardee to do more in the development and growth of the nation’s economy as well as for humanity.

The view further confirm Engr. Leemon Ikpea’s earlier comment on the implications of the award to him.

Ikpea who spoke with our correspondent after receiving the award said; “I must confess that am excited been a recipient of this prestigious award.

“Vanguard is a very well-known and recognized newspaper in the country, and for Vanguard to honour and give me this recognition, mean a lot to me.

“I equally recognise that this is a charge to do more in terms of making our own share of contribution to the nation’s economy development.

“We remain committed to providing our little contribution to the country and the improvement of humanity,” he said.

On his part, Egbadon who is the principal partner of Outfliers Solicitors, said the award is a testimonial of Engr. Ikpea’s solid achievement in the business world, which according to him is underpinned by hard work, integrity and philanthropy.

“Despite the whirlwind in the Nigeria business environment, Leemon Ikpea had and continues to make positive impacts in all sectors of the Nigerian economy, as well as, creating jobs (both directly and indirectly) for a lot of Nigerians, in the area of engineering, procurement and construction, taxation sector, manufacturing, wholesale and retail stores, production and oil & gas.

“It will be nice to mention, in particular, that he has excelled and given true meaning and effect to the local content policy in the oil & gas industry, where he has been able to bring a lot of innovations to bare, in the sector.

“Above all, he remains committed to the downtrodden and the less privileged in the society through his foundation, Agbonjawe Leemon Ikpea Foundation.

“A very good means through which he has been able to impact very positively on others. I am a member of the Board of Trustees of that foundation.

“He has, through it, reached out to a lot of students who would have, otherwise, dropped out of school, widows, the sick, the aged, the church, the mosque, and indeed, communities.

“And his acts of generosity have earned him several recognitions and awards, including the prestigious title of ‘Adola of Ewato’ at his place of birth, and the ‘Odoragbo of Warri Kingdom’ where he spent most of his youthful and business life. The two (titles) connotes the same thing: ‘Adolo’ and ‘Odoragbo; both mean ‘someone who brings peace’ or ‘he who repels.”

“I have no doubts that the award and recognition by Vanguard will spur him to do more in the business world and for humanity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria