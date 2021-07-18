By Ayo Onikoyi

A US-based Nigerian artiste named Jemiriye Adeniji, better known as Jemiriye who says music is the air she breathes has released her latest audio-visual work tagged “Eko (Lagos)” to celebrate the cultural heritage of Lagos and Africa.

“I’m using my new song, ‘Eko (Lagos) to educate the world about Africa. It is to celebrate Lagos and also serves as a love letter to Lagosians and Africans as a whole because people in the Diaspora are not privileged to see good things about Africa. Many of them believe Africans leave on the tree but you can’t blame them because that is how they’ve painted African and this why I’m using the song to change this narrative,” she said in a chat with Potpourri

The Afro-fusion 2012 Nigerian Idol finalist also revealed the source of her obsession with Lagos and indeed Africa and how it influences her life and music.

“Every day in Lagos is hustling and bustling. Because you constantly have to provide for yourself, I mean, you are your mayor. So, anywhere I found myself in the world, I realized that whenever I stepped up to do things people looked at me and said “Why are you so up and doing” and this is because Lagos has moulded me to be a goal-getter. The Lagos in me always pushed me to do more because growing up here and seeing how things are done in this part of the world would show you that there’s a big competition out there. It is like the survival of the fittest but you have to channel that energy towards the right direction and that is when we can talk about how great Lagosians are all over the world,” she said.

Continuing, she added, “A lot of Africa countries want to be like us here, especially when it comes to the entertainment industry, people want to come down here so that they can become popular and tap into the excellence of Lagos so the world can celebrate them. If you can survive in Lagos, you can survive anywhere in the world. No matter how low you think you are, if you step out you will see how valuable you are to other communities and the world.

